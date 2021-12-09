Match ends, Vitesse 3, NS Mura 1.
Tottenham slipped to third in their Europa Conference League group and will have to beat Rennes to progress if their postponed fixture is rearranged.
Thomas Buitink, Daan Huisman and Lois Openda scored as Vitesse beat NS Mura with Amadej Marosa replying for the visitors.
Antonio Conte's side are three points behind Vitesse in Group G with the same goal difference.
Spurs' match with Rennes was called off after a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.
Uefa says it will look at the issues that led to Tottenham stating that the game would not take place.
European football's governing body must determine the fitness of Tottenham's squad, plus the extent of the health guidance offered before making a ruling. Uefa's rules state that if clubs have 13 fit players on their A list, including a goalkeeper, they must play.
Uefa could order the game to be re-arranged, although with a 31 December deadline for the group stage to be finished, finding an alternative date will not be easy.
With Spurs and Vitesse level on their head-to-head results with away goals abolished, the English side would qualify for the knockout round play-off if their match against Rennes, who have already won the group, takes place and they win.
The draw takes place on Monday and would pair them with one of the third-placed teams from the group stages of the Europa League.
Line-ups
Vitesse
Formation 3-5-2
- 24Houwen
- 3DoekhiBooked at 77mins
- 10BazoerSubstituted forOrozat 65'minutes
- 6Rasmussen
- 2Dasa
- 21BeroBooked at 82mins
- 8Tronstad
- 40HuismanSubstituted forGbohoat 60'minutes
- 32Wittek
- 7Openda
- 29BuitinkSubstituted forBaden Frederiksenat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Baden Frederiksen
- 16Oroz
- 18Hajek
- 19von Moos
- 20Gboho
- 22Domgjoni
- 27Yapi
- 36Vroegh
- 39Cornelisse
- 42Manhoef
- 48van Haveren
- 49Froeling
NS Mura
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 90Zalokar
- 21KarnicnikBooked at 90mins
- 9Marusko
- 13Karamarko
- 11KousBooked at 46mins
- 7KozarBooked at 54minsSubstituted forOuroat 63'minutes
- 14Lorbek
- 23SturmSubstituted forMarosaat 45'minutes
- 10HorvatSubstituted forBobicanecat 73'minutes
- 3PuckoSubstituted forScernjavicat 83'minutes
- 19MulahusejnovicSubstituted forCipotat 45'minutesBooked at 76mins
Substitutes
- 2Cipot
- 5Bucek
- 8Bobicanec
- 12Erjavec
- 17Marosa
- 22Scernjavic
- 24Cipot
- 32Ouro
- 33Lotric
- 47Klepac
- 77Mandic
- Referee:
- Filip Glova
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away3
- Corners
- Home11
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Vitesse 3, NS Mura 1.
Booking
Zan Karnicnik (NS Mura) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Maximilian Wittek (Vitesse).
Post update
Zan Karnicnik (NS Mura) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Maximilian Wittek (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nick Lorbek (NS Mura).
Post update
Foul by Loïs Openda (Vitesse).
Post update
Zan Karnicnik (NS Mura) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ziga Kous (NS Mura) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luka Bobicanec following a corner.
Post update
Corner, NS Mura. Conceded by Jeroen Houwen.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nick Lorbek (NS Mura) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Bobicanec with a cross.
Post update
Yann Gboho (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Nick Lorbek (NS Mura).
Substitution
Substitution, NS Mura. Tilen Scernjavic replaces Klemen Pucko.
Booking
Matús Bero (Vitesse) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Matús Bero (Vitesse).
Post update
Nick Lorbek (NS Mura) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Vitesse 3, NS Mura 1. Amadej Marosa (NS Mura) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Sondre Tronstad (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.