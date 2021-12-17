Championship
BarnsleyBarnsley19:45West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham22136351183345
2Bournemouth22127337191843
3West Brom22117430171340
4Blackburn22116537271039
5QPR2110563327635
6Stoke2210572621535
7Coventry229762926334
8Nottm Forest228773024631
9Middlesbrough228682423130
10Huddersfield228682525030
11Millwall227962424030
12Luton227873127429
13Sheff Utd218582828029
14Preston227782428-428
15Birmingham227692226-427
16Swansea227692631-527
17Blackpool227692026-627
18Bristol City227692432-827
19Hull2265111926-723
20Cardiff2264122539-1422
21Reading2283112734-721
22Peterborough2254131941-2219
23Barnsley2227131534-1913
24Derby2251071821-34
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport