Celtic are closing in on the signature of Japan midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi from J League club Gamba Osaka, with a medical scheduled for later this month and a fee of just over £850,000 being agreed for the 25-year-old, according to reports in Japan. (Daily Record) external-link

Scotland assistant head coach John Carver, who had three spells in charge of Newcastle United as well as time with Leeds United, Toronto, Sheffield United and Omonia, is a surprise name in the frame for the Hibernian head coach role vacated on Thursday by Jack Ross, with the 56-year-old hankering for a return to full-time football. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Alex Neil, who was relieved of his duties at Preston North End in March after nearly four years in charge, has emerged as a leading candidate to become the new Hibernian head coach, with the 40-year-old having worked closely with chief executive Ben Kensell when they were both with Norwich City. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Former Hamilton Academical and Preston North End boss Alex Neil is "ready to manage in Scotland again" after being linked with the vacancy with Hibernian. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hibernian look set to be left disappointed if they move for Alex Neil as Jack Ross' replacement as head coach because the bookmakers' favourite is viewing his future down south having also been named on a shortlist of potential candidates for the vacant Ipswich Town job. (Daily Record) external-link

Jack Ross was close to leaving his job as Hibernian head coach before their recent Scottish League Cup semi-final win over Rangers. (The Scotsman) external-link

Hibernian sacked Jack Ross as head coach shortly after Wednesday's 1-0 defeat by Livingston and before their morning announcement. (The Scotsman) external-link

Rangers could find out this week whether Nigeria internationals Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey will be available for the Old Firm meeting with Celtic at New Year, with national head coach Gernot Rohr having revealed last month that the Ibrox club had requested they delay the arrival of the trio if selected for the Super Eagles squad ahead of the African Cup of Nations tournament. (The National) external-link

Heart of Midlothian midfielder Beni Baningime has been ruled out of Sunday's visit by Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers - and is facing a race against time to be fit for the New Year derby clash with Hibernian. (The Herald) external-link

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass will not rush Andrew Considine back into action after the Scotland defender's recovery from surgery. (Press & Journal) external-link