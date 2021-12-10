Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in seven games since their one defeat so far under Steve Cooper, against Fulham in October

Russell Martin believes the return of Steve Cooper will mean "an extra edge" for Swansea City's players when they host Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Forest head coach Cooper heads back to Swansea for the first time since leaving the Welsh club in July.

Martin says his team will be driven by a desire to impress against their former boss.

"I'm sure for the players it adds a little edge," Martin said.

"We have a lot of players here who played under Steve and a lot who were brought in by Steve.

"I am not going to come out here and say it is no different to any other game. It is different to them because they have a relationship with the man who managed them for the last couple of years.

"I know when I played against a previous manager, it always added a little something different. Every player wants to play well every game, but you have another reason and another motive."

Cooper took charge at Forest in September having said his farewells to Swansea during pre-season.

The Welshman led the Swans to the Championship play-offs in each of his two seasons in charge, but departed despite having a year to run on his contract.

"I don't think anyone can sit here and say he didn't do a good job," added Martin, who left MK Dons to succeed Cooper in August.

"Every manager has their own way of doing things but what he did here, I don't think anyone can come in and criticise.

"What he did leave here was a group of players who are culturally really strong in terms of the way they work together, how willing they are to work hard. That certainly made it easier for us coming in."

Cooper has impressed at Forest, losing only one of his 14 matches in charge.

Forest were bottom of the table when Cooper took over from Chris Hughton but are now 13th, a place above Swansea.

Martin is expecting Cooper and assistant Alan Tate, who left Swansea following the new head coach's appointment, to receive "a warm welcome from everyone inside the stadium".

"Probably like us at MK, most of Steve's tenure was without fans which makes it much more difficult to build connection with a supporter base," he added.

"I don't know where that lies at all. But I'm pretty sure our fans will respect the job that he did and the fact he got them so close to getting to the Premier League. I'm not expecting any animosity."