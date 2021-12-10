Paddy Lane: Fleetwood Town forward signs new deal until end of 2023-24 season

Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Paddy Lane has scored one goal in 16 appearances for Fleetwood Town this season
Paddy Lane has scored one goal in 16 appearances for Fleetwood Town this season

Fleetwood Town forward Paddy Lane has signed a new contract to keep him with the League One club until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 20-year-old joined the club from non-league side Hyde United in the summer and has made 16 appearances.

His new contract which also includes the option of a further year with the Cod Army.

Scoring once for Fleetwood, he has also made six appearances for Northern Ireland's Under-21 side.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC