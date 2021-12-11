Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signed a new Arsenal contract in September 2020

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped for Saturday's Premier League match with Southampton because of "a disciplinary breach", said Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

Aubameyang, 32, was a substitute in Monday's defeat by Everton.

He was expected to play a part against Southampton but was not in the squad.

"I think we have been very consistent, that we have certain non-negotiables in the team that we have set ourselves as a club," said Arteta.

Asked if the club could impose a longer-term ban on Aubameyang, Arteta added: "It starts today [Saturday]. It's not an easy situation, a situation we want, to have our club captain in that situation."

It is not the first time Arteta has dropped Aubameyang for disciplinary reasons.

In March, the Gabon international missed the win over rivals Tottenham for a "breach of pre-match protocol".

Aubameyang, who joined Arsenal for £56m from German side Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, signed a new three-year contract with the north London club last year.

This season, he has only scored four Premier League goals - with the last coming in October against Aston Villa.