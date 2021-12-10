Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea are yet to lose consecutive Premier League games under Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea's recent form has looked "kind of horrible" due to the high standards expected at Stamford Bridge, says manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues have won once in their last four matches in all competitions and conceded three goals in both their previous two fixtures.

Prior to their defeat at West Ham and draw at Zenit St Petersburg, Chelsea had conceded just 10 goals this term.

"This is very unusual for us and this should not become common," Tuchel said.

He added: "The performances are not horrible or bad. They are in some moments average, and average looks kind of horrible when you play and work for Chelsea.

"If you have the lead four times in two matches and you escape with one point and six goals conceded, it's not the moment to look away and pretend nothing's happening.

"I have the feeling we dropped from good performances to normal, average performances when we lead."

Chelsea host Leeds on Saturday, looking to regain ground in the Premier League title race, having slipped to third behind leaders Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool, following the loss to the Hammers.

The result at London Stadium was the first time in the present campaign that Tuchel had seen his team concede more than once.

However, the German, who led the club to Champions League success in May, is unconcerned by what he considers a minor blip and is relishing the opportunity to put things right.

"We've learned now, hopefully, twice from experience, and we have the chance to prove it now tomorrow," Tuchel added.

"It is back to basics - and basics on the highest level. We are in this together.

"From my experience, I can say I always find it very challenging to keep things on track even when the results are good. There is not a big problem, we should not worry too much, but should also not look away. It is not a big issue at the moment."