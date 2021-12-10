Last updated on .From the section Falkirk

Martin Rennie has been appointed as Falkirk's new head coach on a deal until the end of the season.

The 46-year-old replaces Paul Sheerin after coaching spells in Canada, South Korea and the United States.

Falkirk are fifth in Scottish League One and host leaders Cove Rangers on Saturday.

"The board was particularly impressed by Martin's proven ability to rapidly improve his team's performances," said Falkirk.

"As a child he was a ball boy at [former ground] Brockville Park and has been a huge Falkirk fan ever since."

Rennie has coached Indy Eleven, Vancouver Whitecaps and Seoul E-Land and was most recently assistant at women's side Notre Dame Fighting Irish.