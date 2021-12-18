Middlesbrough v Bournemouth

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Marcus Tavernier.
Line-ups
Middlesbrough
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Lumley
- 2Dijksteel
- 6Fry
- 17McNair
- 35Jones
- 25Crooks
- 16Howson
- 7Tavernier
- 3Taylor
- 11Sporar
- 18Watmore
Substitutes
- 4Hall
- 8Hernández
- 9Ikpeazu
- 10Payero
- 22Bamba
- 28Daniels
- 42Gibson
Bournemouth
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 42Travers
- 17Stacey
- 24Cahill
- 5Kelly
- 33Zemura
- 4L Cook
- 26Kilkenny
- 10Christie
- 29Billing
- 32Anthony
- 9Solanke
Substitutes
- 1Nyland
- 3S Cook
- 6Mepham
- 11Marcondes
- 12Brady
- 18Lowe
- 19Stanislas
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough).
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Jack Stacey.
Attempt saved. Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Isaiah Jones.
Foul by Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth).
Andraz Sporar (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough).
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Gavin Kilkenny.
Attempt blocked. Duncan Watmore (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Neil Taylor.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
