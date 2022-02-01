Championship
MillwallMillwall0PrestonPreston North End0

Millwall 0-0 Preston: Ben Whiteman misses penalty for visitors

Ben Whiteman takes a penalty for Preston
Preston's Ben Whiteman missed the chance to add to his four goals this season

Preston midfielder Ben Whiteman missed a penalty as the visitors were forced to settle for a goalless draw at Millwall in the Championship.

The midfielder's second-half spot-kick cannoned back off the post as both sides cancelled each other out in a tame match at The Den.

Maikel Kieftenbeld's crisp blocked volley was a rare moment of quality in the first half, as chances at both ends were at a premium.

The result leaves Preston in 13th on 38 points, while Millwall move above Blackpool into 14th in the table on 37.

A cagey first half saw just three touches in the opposition box as both sides lacked a cutting edge.

Kieftenbeld's goal-bound volley was the standout moment - Scott Malone's corner headed away before the Dutchman crashed the ball with his right foot back towards goal, only for the effort to be deflected behind.

Millwall started the second half well and almost carved out an opening when Benik Afobe was put in behind the Preston defence by Danny McNamara's diagonal pass, but the striker's heavy first touch allowed goalkeeper Daniel Iversen to smother the effort.

Preston were then gifted a great chance to take the lead when Andrew Hughes went down under a challenge from Shaun Hutchinson in the Millwall area, with referee Kevin Friend pointing to the spot.

Whiteman stepped up and went to the goalkeeper's right, with goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski going the right way, but the ball struck the inside of the post and bounced back out to leave the score goalless.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett:

"A lack of goals is a concern, it does not take a genius to work that out. But good players cost a lot of money.

"Hopefully Luke [Freeman] can be a big influence. It's been a tough window.

"We've tried to change our approach and sometimes it is very difficult to get those players in."

Preston boss Ryan Lowe:

"We were outstanding, it was nearly the perfect away performance. There was only one team who might win it and that was us.

"We're disappointed not to be going home with three points.

"Ben will score more penalties than he will miss but we were dead worthy of the penalty. I'll never expect Ben to miss a penalty.

"It's a good point, not many teams will come here and get anything. Millwall were fantastic against West Brom and we know what they are about."

Line-ups

Millwall

Formation 3-4-3

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 4HutchinsonBooked at 63mins
  • 5Cooper
  • 3M Wallace
  • 2McNamara
  • 6Kieftenbeld
  • 24Mitchell
  • 11MaloneSubstituted forMahoneyat 61'minutes
  • 10BurkeSubstituted forJ Wallaceat 61'minutes
  • 23Afobe
  • 20BennettBooked at 60minsSubstituted forBureyat 78'minutesBooked at 83mins

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 7J Wallace
  • 15Pearce
  • 17Saville
  • 21Mahoney
  • 28Evans
  • 32Burey

Preston

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Iversen
  • 2van den BergBooked at 17mins
  • 6Lindsay
  • 16HughesSubstituted forEarlat 68'minutes
  • 44Potts
  • 18LedsonSubstituted forBrowneat 79'minutes
  • 4Whiteman
  • 3Cunningham
  • 13McCann
  • 9EvansSubstituted forArcherat 71'minutes
  • 19Riis Jakobsen

Substitutes

  • 5Bauer
  • 8Browne
  • 21Archer
  • 25Ripley
  • 31Sinclair
  • 32Earl
  • 41Diaby
Referee:
Kevin Friend
Attendance:
10,183

Match Stats

Home TeamMillwallAway TeamPreston
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home7
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Millwall 0, Preston North End 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Millwall 0, Preston North End 0.

  3. Post update

    Tyler Burey (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Alan Browne (Preston North End).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tyler Burey (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  6. Post update

    Billy Mitchell (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Joshua Earl (Preston North End).

  8. Booking

    Tyler Burey (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Tyler Burey (Millwall).

  10. Post update

    Brad Potts (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Tyler Burey (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Whiteman (Preston North End).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Preston North End. Alan Browne replaces Ryan Ledson.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Millwall. Tyler Burey replaces Mason Bennett.

  15. Post update

    Alistair McCann (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Dan McNamara (Millwall).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Ledson (Preston North End).

  18. Post update

    Murray Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Alistair McCann (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Dan McNamara (Millwall).

  • Comment posted by beatles63, at 06:45 2 Feb

    Two mid table sides going neither up or down. On their day they can beat the best but both are hampered by inconsistency.

  • Comment posted by tsakozto, at 01:26 2 Feb

    Surprising over the top comments by Ryan Lowe. You could see we were battling but the football was poor. Millwall were there for the taking - and we fluffed it. Tired legs maybe, but not many stand out players. McCann did well though.

    • Reply posted by rug muncher , at 06:08 2 Feb

      rug muncher replied:
      you got lucky, the ref was a joke you came for a point and got one second half we were the better team by a mile you offered nothing in attack your manager lowe is a joker like friend with that pen award nustice done he missed you werr more than beatable and we have players out injured too 👍

  • Comment posted by Jyland, at 22:17 1 Feb

    Cameron Archer needs to start…

  • Comment posted by barney from manchester, at 23:47 1 Feb

    Ryan. I went tonight. I have followed pne for 45 years. That was “not outstanding”. You are a breath of fresh air compared to the 2 previous gaffers and you need the chance to bring your own players in as if you want wing backs you need 2 at least. If we had bagged the pen then great 3 points but we were not great (although Millwall were v poor)

    • Reply posted by James_Autar, at 23:57 1 Feb

      James_Autar replied:
      Agree. What is Lowe trying to suggest - that we were worth a draw with an 'outstanding performance' He is deluding himself. This was dreadful to watch with constant passing the ball back over and over again. TOTALLY BORING.

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, at 23:06 1 Feb

    Ryan Lowe promised us positive, aggressive, attacking and entertaining football. But nothing has changed since McAvoy and Neil and we have the same old negative and defensive drivel. We won the ball at the kick-off and worked it to the Millwall penalty area but no-one was prepared to take the ball into the box and it went back and further back and we ended up given the ball away. BORING FOOTBALL.

  • Comment posted by thevillan, at 00:23 2 Feb

    Bring archer back to villa, how the hell is he not starting the boy scores goals for fun

  • Comment posted by Miami White, at 23:31 1 Feb

    Wow..just awful! Should have blown for full time at half time and refunded everyone s money. On this performance both teams lucky to be mid table. Riis Evans need balls to them not the constant back passes from what are good positions.Potts poor yet again..how long does this go on?

  • Comment posted by fairplay2u, at 08:37 2 Feb

    I hope you Preston North Enders remembered to wipe your feet on the way out of The Den !

    • Reply posted by Rapha Elle, at 10:08 2 Feb

      Rapha Elle replied:
      True. Vile.

  • Comment posted by 3robert3, at 05:31 2 Feb

    Only worth half a point each !

  • Comment posted by Kymran78, at 22:31 1 Feb

    Millwall have one slight bore of a problem & that’s the manager who hasn’t been the same since his assistant left.
    He also recently let Matt Smith & Ben Thompson go.
    Why let a 100%er go who supports the club? Why now & not let him go before when after a loan at Portsmouth they offered a fee.
    I said we would finish a stagnant mid table & we will be fortunate to finish there at best.

    • Reply posted by rug muncher , at 22:50 1 Feb

      rug muncher replied:
      smith was a sub who wsnted to play all the time.... thompson not good enough for us or the championship

  • Comment posted by honoerectus, at 22:25 1 Feb

    Bring back McAvoy. This is drivel

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, at 23:38 1 Feb

    Why open a HYS for this? Two man a dog football

    • Reply posted by TheDarkKnight, at 07:53 2 Feb

      TheDarkKnight replied:
      Nothing else happening!

  • Comment posted by Rapha Elle, at 22:03 1 Feb

    Wall looking poor again:-D :-D
    A lifetime of achieving nothing.
    Here to upset the, low ones lol

