Championship
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest15:00HullHull City
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Hull City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 18th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham22136351183345
2Bournemouth23128337191844
3West Brom23118430171341
4Blackburn22116537271039
5QPR2110563327635
6Stoke2210572621535
7Coventry229762926334
8Nottm Forest228773024631
9Middlesbrough238782423131
10Huddersfield228682525030
11Millwall227962424030
12Luton227873127429
13Sheff Utd218582828029
14Preston227782428-428
15Birmingham227692226-427
16Swansea227692631-527
17Blackpool227692026-627
18Bristol City227692432-827
19Hull2265111926-723
20Cardiff2264122539-1422
21Reading2283112734-721
22Peterborough2254131941-2219
23Barnsley2328131534-1914
24Derby2251071821-34
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport