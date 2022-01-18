AFC Wimbledon v Portsmouth

WimbledonAFC Wimbledon19:45PortsmouthPortsmouth
Line-ups
Wimbledon
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Tzanev
- 7Alexander
- 5Nightingale
- 3Csóka
- 37Osew
- 4Woodyard
- 6Marsh
- 12Rudoni
- 21McCormick
- 16Awokoya-Mebude
- 9Palmer
Substitutes
- 10Assal
- 11Chislett
- 17Ablade
- 18Guinness-Walker
- 25Kaja
- 31Oualah
- 38Cosgrave
Portsmouth
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Bazunu
- 17Carter
- 20Raggett
- 16Ogilvie
- 15Romeo
- 21Morrell
- 23Thompson
- 3Brown
- 10Harness
- 9Walker
- 19Hirst
Substitutes
- 4Robertson
- 6Williams
- 8Tunnicliffe
- 11Curtis
- 13Freeman
- 24Jacobs
- 35Bass
- Referee:
- James Oldham
Match report to follow.