Oxford United v Wigan Athletic

Oxford UtdOxford United15:00WiganWigan Athletic
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rotherham
|21
|13
|5
|3
|42
|15
|27
|44
|2
|Wigan
|20
|13
|3
|4
|37
|18
|19
|42
|3
|Sunderland
|21
|13
|3
|5
|38
|25
|13
|42
|4
|Wycombe
|22
|12
|6
|4
|36
|26
|10
|42
|5
|Oxford Utd
|21
|11
|6
|4
|34
|21
|13
|39
|6
|Plymouth
|22
|10
|7
|5
|35
|25
|10
|37
|7
|Sheff Wed
|22
|9
|10
|3
|30
|21
|9
|37
|8
|Portsmouth
|22
|10
|6
|6
|28
|22
|6
|36
|9
|MK Dons
|21
|10
|5
|6
|39
|27
|12
|35
|10
|Accrington
|22
|9
|3
|10
|29
|39
|-10
|30
|11
|Charlton
|22
|8
|5
|9
|30
|27
|3
|29
|12
|Ipswich
|22
|7
|7
|8
|37
|33
|4
|28
|13
|Burton
|22
|8
|4
|10
|24
|28
|-4
|28
|14
|Cheltenham
|21
|7
|7
|7
|28
|37
|-9
|28
|15
|Bolton
|22
|7
|5
|10
|29
|33
|-4
|26
|16
|Cambridge
|22
|6
|8
|8
|32
|37
|-5
|26
|17
|Wimbledon
|20
|6
|7
|7
|30
|32
|-2
|25
|18
|Lincoln City
|21
|5
|7
|9
|22
|28
|-6
|22
|19
|Fleetwood
|21
|5
|6
|10
|36
|40
|-4
|21
|20
|Shrewsbury
|21
|5
|4
|12
|19
|28
|-9
|19
|21
|Morecambe
|21
|5
|4
|12
|29
|44
|-15
|19
|22
|Gillingham
|22
|3
|8
|11
|18
|34
|-16
|17
|23
|Doncaster
|21
|4
|4
|13
|13
|36
|-23
|16
|24
|Crewe
|22
|3
|6
|13
|19
|38
|-19
|15
