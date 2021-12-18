League One
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle15:00CharltonCharlton Athletic
Venue: Home Park

Plymouth Argyle v Charlton Athletic

Match report to follow.

Saturday 18th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham21135342152744
2Wigan20133437181942
3Sunderland21133538251342
4Wycombe22126436261042
5Oxford Utd21116434211339
6Plymouth22107535251037
7Sheff Wed2291033021937
8Portsmouth2210662822636
9MK Dons21105639271235
10Accrington2293102939-1030
11Charlton228593027329
12Ipswich227783733428
13Burton2284102428-428
14Cheltenham217772837-928
15Bolton2275102933-426
16Cambridge226883237-526
17Wimbledon206773032-225
18Lincoln City215792228-622
19Fleetwood2156103640-421
20Shrewsbury2154121928-919
21Morecambe2154122944-1519
22Gillingham2238111834-1617
23Doncaster2144131336-2316
24Crewe2236131938-1915
View full League One table

