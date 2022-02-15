Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers

First Half ends, Lincoln City 0, Doncaster Rovers 0.
Line-ups
Lincoln City
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Griffiths
- 20Norton-Cuffy
- 2Poole
- 16Walsh
- 15Bramall
- 18McGrandles
- 6Sanders
- 7Whittaker
- 8Cullen
- 10Maguire
- 27Marquis
Substitutes
- 3Melbourne
- 9Hopper
- 11Scully
- 12Bishop
- 19Fiorini
- 21Sørensen
- 29Wright
Doncaster
Formation 3-5-2
- 12Mitchell
- 3Younger
- 5Olowu
- 6Williams
- 2Knoyle
- 14Smith
- 23Gardner
- 10Rowe
- 13Jackson
- 21Martin
- 46Griffiths
Substitutes
- 1Jones
- 7Clayton
- 16Barlow
- 20Dodoo
- 25Agard
- 28Horton
- 45Odubeko
- Referee:
- Ben Speedie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Ro-Shaun Williams.
Max Sanders (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Smith (Doncaster Rovers).
Attempt missed. Ben Jackson (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Foul by Cohen Bramall (Lincoln City).
Kyle Knoyle (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Chris Maguire (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Brooke Norton-Cuffy.
Attempt saved. John Marquis (Lincoln City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor McGrandles.
Max Sanders (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Martin (Doncaster Rovers).
Attempt missed. John Marquis (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Joe Walsh (Lincoln City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Joe Walsh (Lincoln City) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Regan Poole with a headed pass.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Jonathan Mitchell.
Attempt saved. Liam Cullen (Lincoln City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Reo Griffiths.
Chris Maguire (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew Smith (Doncaster Rovers).
Attempt missed. Liam Cullen (Lincoln City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Conor McGrandles.
