League One
Lincoln CityLincoln City0DoncasterDoncaster Rovers0

Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Lincoln City

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Griffiths
  • 20Norton-Cuffy
  • 2Poole
  • 16Walsh
  • 15Bramall
  • 18McGrandles
  • 6Sanders
  • 7Whittaker
  • 8Cullen
  • 10Maguire
  • 27Marquis

Substitutes

  • 3Melbourne
  • 9Hopper
  • 11Scully
  • 12Bishop
  • 19Fiorini
  • 21Sørensen
  • 29Wright

Doncaster

Formation 3-5-2

  • 12Mitchell
  • 3Younger
  • 5Olowu
  • 6Williams
  • 2Knoyle
  • 14Smith
  • 23Gardner
  • 10Rowe
  • 13Jackson
  • 21Martin
  • 46Griffiths

Substitutes

  • 1Jones
  • 7Clayton
  • 16Barlow
  • 20Dodoo
  • 25Agard
  • 28Horton
  • 45Odubeko
Referee:
Ben Speedie

Match Stats

Home TeamLincoln CityAway TeamDoncaster
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home10
Away3
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Lincoln City 0, Doncaster Rovers 0.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Ro-Shaun Williams.

  3. Post update

    Max Sanders (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Smith (Doncaster Rovers).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Jackson (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Cohen Bramall (Lincoln City).

  7. Post update

    Kyle Knoyle (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chris Maguire (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. John Marquis (Lincoln City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor McGrandles.

  10. Post update

    Max Sanders (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Josh Martin (Doncaster Rovers).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. John Marquis (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Walsh (Lincoln City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Walsh (Lincoln City) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Regan Poole with a headed pass.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Jonathan Mitchell.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liam Cullen (Lincoln City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Reo Griffiths.

  18. Post update

    Chris Maguire (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Smith (Doncaster Rovers).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Cullen (Lincoln City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Conor McGrandles.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham31215557183968
2Wigan29186550272360
3MK Dons32169751341757
4Sunderland32167956441255
5Wycombe31159747351254
6Plymouth30158752361653
7Oxford Utd32158956411553
8Sheff Wed31141074234852
9Ipswich321391049381148
10Bolton32136134744345
11Portsmouth30128103831744
12Burton32127134140143
13Accrington31127124147-643
14Charlton31116144139239
15Cheltenham31912103849-1139
16Cambridge31911114045-538
17Lincoln City3199133640-436
18Shrewsbury32810142833-534
19Fleetwood31711134453-932
20Wimbledon31613123747-1031
21Morecambe3279164361-1830
22Gillingham32511162653-2726
23Crewe3258192656-3023
24Doncaster3365222263-4123
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC