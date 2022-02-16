Sheffield Wednesday P-P Accrington Stanley: League One match off due to waterlogged pitch

Last updated on .From the section League One

Hillsborough
The game was called off less than two hours before kick-off

Sheffield Wednesday's League One game against Accrington Stanley on Wednesday has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Referee Ross Joyce conducted an inspection of the playing surface at Hillsborough at 17:30 GMT and deemed it unplayable.

The fixture will now be rearranged for a later date.

Wednesday are eighth in the table, one point outside the play-offs, and nine ahead of Accrington, who are 13th.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham31215557183968
2Wigan29195552272562
3MK Dons32169751341757
4Sunderland32167956441255
5Wycombe31159747351254
6Plymouth30158752361653
7Oxford Utd32158956411553
8Sheff Wed31141074234852
9Ipswich321391049381148
10Bolton32136134844445
11Portsmouth30128103831744
12Burton32127134141043
13Accrington31127124147-643
14Charlton31116144139239
15Cheltenham31912103849-1139
16Cambridge31911114045-538
17Lincoln City3198143641-535
18Shrewsbury32810142833-534
19Fleetwood31711134453-932
20Wimbledon31613123747-1031
21Morecambe3279164361-1830
22Gillingham32511162653-2726
23Doncaster3374222363-4025
24Crewe3257202658-3222
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC