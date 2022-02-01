League Two
NorthamptonNorthampton Town19:45BarrowBarrow
Venue: Sixfields Stadium

Northampton Town v Barrow

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green26177255213458
2Tranmere2714672819948
3Newport28138746351147
4Sutton United27145843331047
5Northampton2613673324945
6Mansfield2613583731644
7Swindon2611964132942
8Exeter261011537261141
9Port Vale25116837271039
10Salford28107113128337
11Bradford2781273432236
12Bristol Rovers2510693436-236
13Crawley26105113136-535
14Harrogate2596103838033
15Leyton Orient25711737241332
16Hartlepool2787122537-1231
17Stevenage28710112842-1431
18Rochdale2561183032-229
19Walsall2778123037-729
20Carlisle2769121935-1627
21Barrow2768132735-826
22Colchester2668122336-1326
23Oldham2647152242-2019
24Scunthorpe28310152149-2819
