Rangers v Dundee United

Scottish Premiership
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|18
|14
|3
|1
|40
|14
|26
|45
|2
|Celtic
|18
|13
|2
|3
|39
|11
|28
|41
|3
|Hearts
|18
|8
|6
|4
|26
|17
|9
|30
|4
|Dundee Utd
|18
|7
|4
|7
|15
|19
|-4
|25
|5
|Motherwell
|18
|7
|4
|7
|21
|26
|-5
|25
|6
|Aberdeen
|18
|7
|3
|8
|23
|22
|1
|24
|7
|Hibernian
|18
|6
|5
|7
|20
|21
|-1
|23
|8
|Livingston
|18
|5
|4
|9
|14
|23
|-9
|19
|9
|St Mirren
|18
|3
|9
|6
|18
|29
|-11
|18
|10
|Dundee
|18
|4
|4
|10
|17
|34
|-17
|16
|11
|Ross County
|17
|3
|5
|9
|23
|31
|-8
|14
|12
|St Johnstone
|17
|3
|5
|9
|9
|18
|-9
|14
