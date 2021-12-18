Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers15:00Dundee UtdDundee United
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Rangers v Dundee United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers18143140142645
2Celtic18132339112841
3Hearts188642617930
4Dundee Utd187471519-425
5Motherwell187472126-525
6Aberdeen187382322124
7Hibernian186572021-123
8Livingston185491423-919
9St Mirren183961829-1118
10Dundee1844101734-1716
11Ross County173592331-814
12St Johnstone17359918-914
View full Scottish Premiership table

