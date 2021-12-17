Premier League
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Emiliano Buendia grimaces
Villa's Emiliano Buendia impressed against his former club Norwich in midweek before being substituted after a kick on the foot

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa playmaker Emiliano Buendia is expected to be involved despite nursing a foot problem.

Several players are absent because of Covid-19, including Anwar El Ghazi and Morgan Sanson, while three regular starters are one booking from a ban.

Burnley will assess the fitness of Maxwel Cornet, who missed their most recent game because of a thigh injury.

Dale Stephens could make his comeback from Covid-19 but Connor Roberts and Ashley Barnes remain unavailable.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley, who were one of the teams who had their game postponed because of Covid-19 in midweek, have not really got going yet this season. They have not even managed a goal in any of their past three matches.

In contrast, Aston Villa are going well under Steven Gerrard, who got his fourth win in six games as manager when they beat Norwich on Tuesday. They will be full of confidence going into this one.

Prediction: 2-1

Burnley have won once in the Premier League this season - the only team to have as few victories by Christmas Day and go on to avoid relegation was West Brom in 2004-05

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Burnley could equal their longest unbeaten league run away to Aston Villa of four games, set between 1930 and 1947.
  • Villa's solitary victory in the past six Premier League meetings was by 2-1 at Turf Moor in January 2020 (D3, L2).

Aston Villa

  • Steven Gerrard's haul of 12 points from his first six Premier League games in charge has only been bettered once by an Aston Villa manager - John Gregory earned 15 points in 1998.
  • However, only Southampton have lost more top-flight fixtures in 2021 than Villa's tally of 20.
  • Aston Villa have scored in nine successive home league matches since a 0-0 draw with Everton in May.
  • Seventeen of their 22 league goals this season have come after half-time.
  • Danny Ings has scored in each of his last three Premier League appearances against former side Burnley, all for Southampton.

Burnley

  • Burnley have only won one of their opening 15 top-flight fixtures for the first time since 1970, when they went on to be relegated.
  • It's nine Premier League away games without a win for Sean Dyche's side since beating Fulham in May (D4, L5).
  • However, they have lost just once in their past seven Premier League matches (W1, D5).
  • The Clarets could go four successive top-flight fixtures without a goal for the first time in 13 months. It's 311 minutes since Maxwel Cornet scored in the draw with Crystal Palace.
  • Burnley have dropped 14 points from winning positions this season, compared to five at the same stage in 2020-21.
  • Chris Wood has scored four goals in his past five league starts against Aston Villa.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City1713224093141
2Liverpool17124148133540
3Chelsea17114239122737
4Arsenal179262322129
5West Ham178452821728
6Man Utd168352624227
7Tottenham148151617-125
8Wolves177371314-124
9Leicester166462727022
10Aston Villa177192325-222
11Crystal Palace174852424020
12Brentford165562122-120
13Brighton164841417-320
14Everton175482129-819
15Southampton173861626-1017
16Leeds173771732-1516
17Watford1641112131-1013
18Burnley151861421-711
19Newcastle171791837-1910
20Norwich172411834-2610
View full Premier League table

