Southampton v Brentford

Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton side have only lost once at home in the league this season

TEAM NEWS

Southampton have Che Adams available again following a positive Covid test, with Mohammed Salisu back after a ban.

However, they are still without Moussa Djenepo, Tino Livramento, Alex McCarthy, Thierry Small, Yan Valery and Kyle Walker-Peters.

Brentford could welcome back Sergi Canos and Mathias Jensen.

Josh Dasilva, Tariqe Fosu, Charlie Goode, Rico Henry, Mathias Jorgensen and David Raya remain out, while Frank Onyeka is at the Africa Cup of Nations.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first top-flight meeting between Southampton and Brentford.

Brentford have earned successive 2-0 wins at St Mary's: in League One in December 2010 and the EFL Cup in September 2020.

Southampton

Southampton's only defeat in nine home league fixtures this season came against Wolves in September.

Their six home draws is as many as they had in the previous two seasons combined.

All four of Southampton's league victories this campaign have been by a one-goal margin.

Saints have won 41% of their Premier League games played in January, their highest rate of any month in a typical season.

Southampton have lost four of their past six league matches against promoted sides.

They have won seven of their last eight games when facing a side for the first time in the top flight.

Brentford

After accruing eight points from their first four away fixtures this season, Brentford have taken just two from their last five attempts.

They have scored three winning goals in the final 10 minutes of league games this season, more than any other top-flight side.

Eighteen of the 26 Premier League goals conceded by the Bees have come in the first half.

