Leeds United v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leeds United's Daniel James suffered a muscle injury against Manchester City on Tuesday

TEAM NEWS

Leeds are without Daniel James and Jamie Shackleton, who sustained groin and Achilles injuries respectively against Manchester City on Tuesday.

Robin Koch could feature for the first time since the opening day of the season but fellow defender Junior Firpo serves a one-match ban.

It means eight senior Leeds players are unavailable.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will again not be involved in the wake of his latest disciplinary breach.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leeds will be feeling low after they were hammered by Manchester City on Tuesday, and injuries have taken their toll on Marcelo Bielsa's side.

So, although Arsenal's away form has been decidedly ropey of late, I fancy them to get something at Elland Road.

The Gunners still need to be more consistent on the road but they are up in fourth place, which is pretty much as good as they could hope for.

Mikel Arteta's side don't always play well but they are rarely a pushover these days, which is a good sign.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds United are winless in 10 matches against Arsenal in all competitions since a 3-2 Premier League victory at Highbury in May 2003 (D2, L8).

The two sides met at Emirates Stadium in the League Cup fourth round eight weeks ago, with Arsenal winning 2-0.

Leeds have not scored more than once at home to the Gunners in 13 attempts since a 2-1 league win on 18 December 1993.

Leeds United

Leeds equalled their biggest margin of defeat in the 7-0 loss at Manchester City in midweek. They lost 8-1 at Stoke City in the top flight in 1934.

The Whites are in danger of losing three successive league games for the first time since October to November 2017 in the Championship under Thomas Christiansen.

However, they are on a five-match unbeaten home league run (W2, D3).

Leeds have dropped 15 points from a winning position this season.

Six of Raphinha's seven league goals this season have opened the scoring in matches.

Arsenal