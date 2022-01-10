Premier League
West HamWest Ham United19:45NorwichNorwich City
Venue: London Stadium

West Ham United v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Michail Antonio scores against Norwich City
Michail Antonio scored all four of West Ham's goals in a 4-0 win at Norwich the last time the sides met, in July 2020

TEAM NEWS

West Ham manager David Moyes was coy in his pre-match press conference about whether there are any fresh injury or Covid-19 concerns in the squad.

Said Benrahma is at the Africa Cup of Nations and Kurt Zouma isn't yet fit after a hamstring injury.

Norwich loanee Billy Gilmour could be ruled out for four weeks because of a sprained ankle.

Tim Krul, Grant Hanley, Milot Rashica and Teemu Pukki all returned for Sunday's FA Cup win over Charlton.

Todd Cantwell missed that tie due to illness but could feature at West Ham.

Norwich City have 10 points after 19 games – the only Premier League side to avoid relegation from a similar position were West Brom, in 2004-05.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Norwich haven't won any of their past eight away league games against West Ham since a 2-0 victory in March 1989 (D4, L4).

West Ham United

  • The Hammers have earned back-to-back Premier League wins, having previously only managed one victory in seven.
  • They scored seven goals in those two victories, as many as in their previous seven league games combined.
  • Michail Antonio scored all four of West Ham's goals in a 4-0 win at Norwich the last time the sides met, in July 2020.

Norwich City

  • Norwich can equal the club top-flight record of six successive defeats without scoring, set from July 2020 to August 2021.
  • The Canaries haven't lost their first league match of the year since a 2-1 defeat at West Ham in 2013 (W5, D3).
  • Their tally of eight goals is the joint-lowest by any side after 19 games of a top-flight campaign, matching Leicester City in 1977-78.
  • Dean Smith is the first manager in Premier League history to experience five-match losing runs with two teams in the same season.
  • Smith is winless in five Premier League meetings with West Ham (D2, L3).

Saturday 18th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City21172253134053
2Chelsea21127245162943
3Liverpool20126252183442
4Arsenal2011273325835
5West Ham20104637271034
6Tottenham1810352320333
7Man Utd199463027331
8Wolves198471414028
9Brighton196942020027
10Leicester187473133-225
11Crystal Palace205872930-123
12Brentford196582326-323
13Aston Villa1971112530-522
14Southampton194962029-921
15Everton185492332-919
16Leeds194782137-1619
17Watford1841132236-1413
18Burnley171881627-1111
19Newcastle1918101942-2311
20Norwich192413842-3410
View full Premier League table

