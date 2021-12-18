East Fife v Falkirk

East FifeEast Fife15:00FalkirkFalkirk
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|17
|10
|4
|3
|34
|17
|17
|34
|2
|Montrose
|17
|8
|7
|2
|30
|15
|15
|31
|3
|Queen's Park
|16
|6
|8
|2
|31
|17
|14
|26
|4
|Airdrieonians
|16
|8
|2
|6
|25
|21
|4
|26
|5
|Falkirk
|17
|6
|4
|7
|20
|26
|-6
|22
|6
|Alloa
|17
|5
|5
|7
|25
|27
|-2
|20
|7
|Clyde
|17
|5
|5
|7
|21
|32
|-11
|20
|8
|Peterhead
|17
|5
|4
|8
|25
|27
|-2
|19
|9
|Dumbarton
|17
|5
|3
|9
|23
|34
|-11
|18
|10
|East Fife
|17
|3
|4
|10
|19
|37
|-18
|13