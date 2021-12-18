Elgin City v Stenhousemuir

ElginElgin City15:00StenhousemuirStenhousemuir
Line-ups
Elgin
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1McHale
- 5Cooper
- 2Grivosti
- 4McHardy
- 3Spark
- 22Draper
- 6MacEwan
- 7Dingwall
- 10Dingwall
- 11Sopel
- 9Hester
Substitutes
- 8Peters
- 12Machado
- 14Cooney
- 15O'Keefe
- 16Allen
- 17Wilson
- 18Mailer
- 20Lawrence
- 21Hoban
Stenhousemuir
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 20Wilson
- 15Corbett
- 5Crighton
- 4Tapping
- 2Lyon
- 24Jamieson
- 6Wedderburn
- 14Christie
- 7Forbes
- 16O'Reilly
- 9Orr
Substitutes
- 1Marshall
- 11Brown
- 12Lyon
- 17Anderson
- 18Coll
- 19Graham
- 22Tierney
- Referee:
- Stewart Luke