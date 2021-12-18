Scottish League Two
ElginElgin City15:00StenhousemuirStenhousemuir
Venue: Borough Briggs, Scotland

Elgin City v Stenhousemuir

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Elgin

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McHale
  • 5Cooper
  • 2Grivosti
  • 4McHardy
  • 3Spark
  • 22Draper
  • 6MacEwan
  • 7Dingwall
  • 10Dingwall
  • 11Sopel
  • 9Hester

Substitutes

  • 8Peters
  • 12Machado
  • 14Cooney
  • 15O'Keefe
  • 16Allen
  • 17Wilson
  • 18Mailer
  • 20Lawrence
  • 21Hoban

Stenhousemuir

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 20Wilson
  • 15Corbett
  • 5Crighton
  • 4Tapping
  • 2Lyon
  • 24Jamieson
  • 6Wedderburn
  • 14Christie
  • 7Forbes
  • 16O'Reilly
  • 9Orr

Substitutes

  • 1Marshall
  • 11Brown
  • 12Lyon
  • 17Anderson
  • 18Coll
  • 19Graham
  • 22Tierney
Referee:
Stewart Luke

Top Stories