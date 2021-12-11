Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Tottenham's postponed Europa Conference League game with Rennes will not be rescheduled, says Uefa.

Spurs announced on Wednesday that the match - due to be played on Thursday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - could not take place following 13 Covid-19 cases at the club.

Rennes criticised Spurs for making a "unilateral decision".

Uefa said on Saturday that a solution that "could work for both clubs" could not be found.

The matter will now be referred to the Uefa control, ethics and disciplinary body.

