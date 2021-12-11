Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Five points cover Rangers, Glasgow City and Celtic at the top, with the rest a long way behind

Celtic against Motherwell will be Sunday's SWPL live game on the BBC Sport Scotland website.

Kicking off at 14:00 GMT, third placed Celtic are 13 points clear of Motherwell in fifth.

Unbeaten league leaders Rangers travel to Spartans and that match will be broadcast live on BBC Alba from 16:00.

Rangers are two points ahead of defending champions Glasgow City after 10 matches and five points better off than Celtic.

Sportscene will have highlights from all of Sunday's SWPL action at 19:00 on Monday on the BBC Scotland channel, with Partick Thistle v Glasgow City and Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen the other fixtures.

The last league action of 2021 is Wednesday's Edinburgh derby and the BBC Sport Scotland website will again provide live coverage of Hearts v Hibernian from Tynecastle (kick-off 18:30).