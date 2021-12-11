Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Sportscene has two highlights shows this weekend to showcase the best of the Scottish Premiership.

On Saturday at 19:30 GMT on BBC Scotland, Jonathan Sutherland is joined by Shelley Kerr and Chris Iwelumo for highlights of the day's four matches.

And, on Sunday at 19:15 on the same channel, Hearts v Rangers and Celtic v Motherwell will be featured.

Steven Thompson will be joined by Michael Stewart and Richard Foster for Sunday's show.

The weekend games will also be covered on BBC Radio Scotland and the BBC Sport website and app.

Sportsound is on air from 14:00 on Saturday and 11:30 on Sunday (DAB/810MW), with live text commentaries online both days.