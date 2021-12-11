Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield goalscorer Christy Manzinga with Jordan Stewart who provided the assist

Irish Premiership leaders Cliftonville and second-placed Linfield were held to 1-1 draws by bottom two clubs Portadown and Warrenpoint Town respectively.

Stephen Teggart put the Ports ahead but Paul O'Neill equalised as the Reds stay two points clear at the table summit.

Christy Manzinga fired Linfield in front, then Jonathan Leddy levelled with a stunning left-foot free-kick.

Glentoran beat Carrick Rangers 3-0, Crusaders defeated Dungannon Swifts 4-0 and Glenavon saw off Coleraine 1-0.

Jay Donnelly scored twice for Glentoran as their victory in a match which saw both sides end with 10 men saw them move level on points with Linfield.

Ben Kennedy also notched a double as the Crues eased past Dungannon.

At Windsor Park, striker Manzinga latched on to a defence-splitting pass from Jordan Stewart and delivered a clinical right-foot finish into the bottom corner past Conor Mitchell in the 14th minute.

Leddy's set-piece from just outside the area whizzed past the Linfield defensive wall and into the bottom corner eight minutes later to level.

Linfield enjoyed the majority of the possession against the league's basement side but both sides had chances to take all three points.

Jordan Stewart and Ahmed Salam both struck the woodwork for the hosts, while Mitchell denied Manzinga and Jimmy Callacher. Chris Johns made fine saves to thwart Alan O'Sullivan and Luke Wade Slater.

This was Warrenpoint's first draw of the season and took them to seven points, two behind Portadown, who held Cliftonville in another entertaining encounter at Shamrock Park.

Barr the star as Ports draw with Reds

After a goalless first half, Portadown, who have not won a home game all season, took a surprise lead six minutes after the break when Teggart was afforded too much time and space to fire home into the bottom corner.

From there it was all Cliftonville pressure but goalkeeper Jethren Barr stood firm. He denied Joe Gormey when the striker beat the offside trap and Ryan Curran's lob from the rebound drifted wide.

Barr was called into action again when he flew low to his left to keep out Gormley's close-range acrobatic effort and Greg Hall stopped Paul O'Neill on the goal-line after the striker had created some space in the area.

However the pressure finally told with 11 minutes to play when O'Neill glanced home Jamie McDonagh's cross, with a touch off the wet surface taking the ball beyond the diving Barr.

Cliftonville pressed for a winner, with Barr saving well from O'Neill, and the Northern Ireland thought he had secured the three points when he converted from close range in injury-time but he was deemed to be offside.

Glens move to within two points of top

Carrick Rangers' Emmett McGuckin and Seanan Clucas in action at Taylors Avenue

At Taylors Avenue, Glentoran forward Jay Donnelly was sent through by brother Rory before lobbing advancing keeper Aaron Hogg and finding the net for a 39th-minute opener

Carrick almost replied immediately when Reece Glendinning saw his long-range strike hit the woodwork.

Shay McCartan fired low into the bottom corner to make it 2-0 early in the second half before the Donnelly brothers teamed up again as Jay slotted in from Rory's low cross.

Glens substitute Robbie McDaid was sent-off on 72 minutes for a poor challenge and just after he saw a goal ruled out for a foul on Hogg.

Glendinning also saw red in the dying seconds for a late tackle as it ended with Carrick still without a home win over the Glens in the league after 24 attempts.

Glenavon notch fourth league win in five

Aerial action from Glenavon's clash with Coleraine

Glenavon notched a fourth league win in their last five league games as they saw off Coleraine 1-0 at Mourneview Park to move above Ballymena into eighth place.

Coleraine goalkeeper Gareth Deane showed the sort of form that earned him the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Player of the Month award for November with a stunning early save to claw away a Peter Campbell effort.

At the other end, Glenavon keeper James Taylor kept out efforts from Jamie Glackin and Conor McKendry while Matthew Shevlin raced into the penalty area and his low angled shot grazed the outside of the post on its way past.

In the second period, Eoin Bradley collected a poor back-pass and was one-on-one with Taylor but he delayed and cut back inside to lay the ball off for the in-rushing Stephen Lowry to shoot over.

Matthew Fitzpatrick came close to giving Glenavon the lead with a fierce shot from a tight angle that Deane brilliantly turned behind.

Taylor produced a stunning save to palm away a curling Jamie Glackin shot which looked destined fore the top corner and that stop proved even more important as Glenavon grabbed the lead with eight minutes remaining.

Midfielder Matthew Snoddy collected the ball on the right hand side of the penalty area and his low angled shot was beyond the grasp of Deane.

Crues dominant against Swifts

Crusaders produced a dominant attacking performance in their convincing win at Seaview.

Having already hit the post through Ross Clarke, two goals inside two minutes midway through the first half put Crusaders in control.

Robbie Weir's cross from the right was flicked on by Adam Lecky for defender Josh Robinson to convert from close range on 24 minutes.

Within two minutes the home side were two goals ahead as Ross Clarke found the bottom corner with a low shot from outside the penalty area.

Clarke then saw an effort hit the post and from a resultant corner, Robbie Weir's close-range effort was ruled out for offside.

But Crusaders notched a third goal on the stroke of half-time when Lecky had space in the penalty area to lay the ball into the path of the in-rushing Kennedy to lash home a shot.

Kennedy doubled his tally on the hour mark when he played a neat one-two with Lecky before racing through a yawning gap in the visitors' defence and beating Michael Quinn with a low shot.

Crusaders move above Coleraine into fifth spot in the league table.