Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich came from behind to beat Mainz at the Allianz Arena.
The visitors took a shock lead courtesy of Karim Onisiwo's close-range header midway through the first half.
Kingsley Coman's confident finish from Corentin Tolisso's pass restored parity, before Jamal Musiala completed the turnaround with a low strike.
Moussa Niakhate went closest to a late equaliser but shot straight at Manuel Neuer.
The result means manager Julian Nagelsmann has won 100 games in Germany's top-flight, spanning spells with Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern.
Nagelsmann's side move six points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who were held to a 1-1 draw at Bochum.
Bochum's Sebastian Polter opened the scoring from the penalty spot following goalkeeper Gregor Kobel's foul on Christopher Antwi-Adjei, but Julian Brandt equalised late on from Erling Haaland's cross.
Marius Wolf thought he had fired Dortmund level early in the second half, but Jude Bellingham was ruled to be in an offside position in the build-up to the goal.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 2Upamecano
- 21HernándezBooked at 56minsSubstituted forSüleat 65'minutes
- 19Davies
- 42MusialaBooked at 27minsSubstituted forNianzouat 82'minutes
- 24TolissoSubstituted forRocaat 65'minutes
- 11Coman
- 25Müller
- 10SanéBooked at 36minsSubstituted forGnabryat 65'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 3Richards
- 4Süle
- 7Gnabry
- 17Cuisance
- 20Sarr
- 22Roca
- 23Nianzou
- 26Ulreich
- 40Tillman
Mainz
Formation 3-5-2
- 27Zentner
- 16Bell
- 42HackBooked at 89mins
- 19Niakhaté
- 30Widmer
- 8Barreiro MartinsSubstituted forTauerat 82'minutes
- 6StachBooked at 59minsSubstituted forStögerat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 7Lee Jae-SungSubstituted forBoëtiusat 64'minutes
- 3Martín
- 9OnisiwoSubstituted forNebelat 75'minutes
- 29BurkardtSubstituted forIngvartsenat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dahmen
- 5Boëtius
- 11Ingvartsen
- 18Brosinski
- 22Stöger
- 24Papela
- 25Tauer
- 26Nebel
- 34Nemeth
- Referee:
- Benjamin Cortus
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1.
Attempt blocked. Jean-Paul Boëtius (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Kevin Stöger (1. FSV Mainz 05) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München).
Niklas Tauer (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Alexander Hack (1. FSV Mainz 05) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alexander Hack (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Tanguy Nianzou replaces Jamal Musiala.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Niklas Tauer replaces Leandro Barreiro Martins.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Kevin Stöger replaces Anton Stach.
Attempt missed. Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leandro Barreiro Martins.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Paul Nebel replaces Karim Onisiwo.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 2, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.
Marc Roca (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aarón Martín (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Aarón Martín (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.