Last updated on .From the section European Football

Mattia Aramu's curling strike cancelled out Alvaro Morata's opener in Venice

Juventus missed the chance to claim a third successive win in Serie A after being held 1-1 by Venezia.

Former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata broke the deadlock with a near-post finish from Luca Pellegrini's cross.

But the hosts equalised through Mattia Aramu's curling finish from the edge of the area.

Juventus remain six points behind fourth-placed Atalanta, who travel to Verona on Sunday, while Venezia are six points clear of the relegation zone.

Massimiliano Allegri's side carved out the better opportunities in Venice, with Kaio Jorge steering a close-range effort over the crossbar early on and Juan Cuadrado shooting narrowly wide late in the first half.

Morata was also denied by Venezia goalkeeper Sergio Romero five minutes before opening the scoring.

Twenty of the Spaniard's last 30 Serie A goals have come in away matches, including six of his last seven in Italy's top flight.