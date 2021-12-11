Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls are unbeaten in their last 14 league matches

Jersey Bulls moved up to second place Combined Counties League Premier South as they won 3-0 at Fleet Town.

Fraser Barlow scored for the third successive game to give the islanders an 18th-minute lead before he doubled the tally 10 minutes before the break.

The islanders had a third goal disallowed after an hour before Lorne Bickley did find the net with six minutes to go.

Barlow missed a great chance for his hat-trick in stoppage time.

The win, coupled with a 3-3 draw between leaders Walton and Hersham and second-placed Badshot Lea, saw the Bulls go above Badshot on goal difference.

They are now four points off Walton with two games in hand.