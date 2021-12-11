Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Cove Rangers maintained their three-point lead at the Scottish League 1 summit after inflicting another damaging defeat on Falkirk.

Morgyn Neill, Rory McAllister and Leighton McIntosh secured a 3-0 win for Paul Hartley's men against the hosts.

Montrose ensured they remained three points off leaders Cove with a 3-1 victory at Dumbarton.

Conner Duthie opened the scoring for Stevie Farrell's side, but the visitors responded with a brace from Graham Webster and a third from Liam Callaghan - meaning the home side drop to ninth.

Bottom club East Fife missed the chance to move within a win of Dumbarton, as Peterhead's Ryan Duncan cancelled out Kyle Connell's second-half opener at Balmoor.

Meanwhile, Clyde jumped from ninth to seventh with a 1-0 win at Alloa Athletic thanks to Ally Love's winner.

Airdrieonians were due to host Queen's Park, but the fixture was postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the home camp.