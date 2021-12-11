United States Major League Soccer
Portland TimbersPortland Timbers0New York City FCNew York City FC1

Portland Timbers v New York City FC

Line-ups

Portland Timbers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Clark
  • 2Van Rankin
  • 33Mabiala
  • 13Zuparic
  • 5Bravo
  • 21Chara
  • 20Fochive
  • 23Chara
  • 10Blanco
  • 27Asprilla
  • 9Mora

Substitutes

  • 8Valeri
  • 11Niezgoda
  • 22Paredes
  • 25Tuiloma
  • 28Bonilla
  • 30Moreno
  • 31Ivacic
  • 44Loría
  • 85McGraw

New York City FC

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Johnson
  • 24Gray
  • 4Chanot
  • 6Callens
  • 20Thórarinsson
  • 16Sands
  • 7Morales
  • 19Medina
  • 10Moralez
  • 42Rodríguez
  • 11Castellanos

Substitutes

  • 8de Andrade
  • 9Araujo dos Santos
  • 12Amundsen
  • 13Barraza
  • 15Rocha
  • 17Tajouri-Shradi
  • 23Zelalem
  • 26Acevedo
  • 43Bacelar Martins
Referee:
Armando Villarreal

Match Stats

Home TeamPortland TimbersAway TeamNew York City FC
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home4
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away7

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1New England Revolution34227565412473
2Philadelphia Union341412848351354
3Nashville SC341218455332254
4New York City FC341491156362051
5Atlanta United34131294537851
6Orlando City SC34131295048251
7New York Red Bulls34139123933648
8D.C. United34145155654247
9Columbus Crew34138134645147
10CF Montréal341210124644246
11Inter Miami CF34125173653-1741
12Chicago Fire FC3497183654-1834
13Toronto FC34610183966-2728
14FC Cincinnati3448223774-3720

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Colorado Rapids341710751351661
2Seattle Sounders FC34179853332060
3Sporting Kansas City341771058401858
4Portland Timbers34174135652455
5Minnesota United FC341310114244-249
6Vancouver Whitecaps FC34121394545049
7Real Salt Lake34146145554148
8LA Galaxy34139125054-448
9Los Angeles Football Club34129135351245
10San Jose Earthquakes341011134654-841
11FC Dallas34712154756-933
12Austin FC3494213556-2131
13Houston Dynamo FC34612163654-1830
View full United States Major League Soccer tables

