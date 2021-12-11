Portland Timbers v New York City FC

Portland TimbersPortland Timbers0New York City FCNew York City FC1
Line-ups
Portland Timbers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Clark
- 2Van Rankin
- 33Mabiala
- 13Zuparic
- 5Bravo
- 21Chara
- 20Fochive
- 23Chara
- 10Blanco
- 27Asprilla
- 9Mora
Substitutes
- 8Valeri
- 11Niezgoda
- 22Paredes
- 25Tuiloma
- 28Bonilla
- 30Moreno
- 31Ivacic
- 44Loría
- 85McGraw
New York City FC
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Johnson
- 24Gray
- 4Chanot
- 6Callens
- 20Thórarinsson
- 16Sands
- 7Morales
- 19Medina
- 10Moralez
- 42Rodríguez
- 11Castellanos
Substitutes
- 8de Andrade
- 9Araujo dos Santos
- 12Amundsen
- 13Barraza
- 15Rocha
- 17Tajouri-Shradi
- 23Zelalem
- 26Acevedo
- 43Bacelar Martins
- Referee:
- Armando Villarreal
Match Stats
Home TeamPortland TimbersAway TeamNew York City FC
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7