Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 30Berger
- 21Charles
- 4Bright
- 3Nouwen
- 22Cuthbert
- 25Andersson
- 5Ingle
- 11Reiten
- 17Fleming
- 23Harder
- 14Kirby
Substitutes
- 1Musovic
- 7Carter
- 9England
- 19James
- 24Spence
- 27Abdullina
West Ham Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Leat
- 15ParkerBooked at 17mins
- 22Fisk
- 23CissokoBooked at 20mins
- 2Wyne
- 17Filis
- 8Snerle
- 10Svitková
- 12Longhurst
- 9Walker
- 7Evans
Substitutes
- 4Stringer
- 5Flaherty
- 20Joel
- 24Cairns
- 26Moore
- 33Houssein
- Referee:
- Ryan Atkin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away5
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Lucy Parker (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lucy Parker (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Aniek Nouwen (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Pernille Harder with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jonna Andersson with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Anna Leat.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aniek Nouwen.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Lucy Parker.
Post update
Foul by Grace Fisk (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Emma Snerle (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Niamh Charles.
Post update
Lucy Parker (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.