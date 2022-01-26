The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women0West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women0

Women's Super League: Chelsea v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Watch and follow live text coverage of Chelsea's Women's Super League match against West Ham

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 30Berger
  • 21Charles
  • 4Bright
  • 3Nouwen
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 25Andersson
  • 5Ingle
  • 11Reiten
  • 17Fleming
  • 23Harder
  • 14Kirby

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 7Carter
  • 9England
  • 19James
  • 24Spence
  • 27Abdullina

West Ham Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Leat
  • 15ParkerBooked at 17mins
  • 22Fisk
  • 23CissokoBooked at 20mins
  • 2Wyne
  • 17Filis
  • 8Snerle
  • 10Svitková
  • 12Longhurst
  • 9Walker
  • 7Evans

Substitutes

  • 4Stringer
  • 5Flaherty
  • 20Joel
  • 24Cairns
  • 26Moore
  • 33Houssein
Referee:
Ryan Atkin

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home4
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away5

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  5. Booking

    Lucy Parker (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Lucy Parker (West Ham United Women).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aniek Nouwen (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Pernille Harder with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jonna Andersson with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Anna Leat.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aniek Nouwen.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Lucy Parker.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Grace Fisk (West Ham United Women).

  14. Post update

    Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Emma Snerle (West Ham United Women).

  16. Post update

    Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Niamh Charles.

  18. Post update

    Lucy Parker (West Ham United Women).

  19. Post update

    Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women98103032725
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Tottenham Women10622127520
4Man Utd Women105321913618
5Brighton Women9504129315
6Man City Women94141918113
7West Ham Women93421211113
8Reading Women94141112-113
9Everton Women10325916-711
10Aston Villa Women10316622-1610
11Leicester City Women10109523-183
12B'ham City Women10019426-221
View full The FA Women's Super League table

