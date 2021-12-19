Last updated on .From the section Football

Jessica Naz starred for Spurs and scored the only goal

Tottenham returned to third in the Women's Super League with a hard-fought victory over Everton at the Hive.

Jessica Naz's superb effort into the top-right corner proved the difference as Spurs moved within a point of second-placed Chelsea.

Rehanne Skinner's side had slipped to fourth after Manchester United's 5-0 win over Aston Villa earlier on Sunday.

Anna Anvegard hit the post for Everton, who saw England midfielder Izzy Christiansen limp off late on.

The result marks Spurs' first success against the Blues in the league.

Jean-Luc Vasseur's side had been looking to extend their three-game unbeaten run in the league.

However, aside from Sweden forward Anvegard's bustling run and shot, their only other chance of note saw Grace Clinton force home goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela into a fine first-half save.