Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Everton Women 0.
Tottenham returned to third in the Women's Super League with a hard-fought victory over Everton at the Hive.
Jessica Naz's superb effort into the top-right corner proved the difference as Spurs moved within a point of second-placed Chelsea.
Rehanne Skinner's side had slipped to fourth after Manchester United's 5-0 win over Aston Villa earlier on Sunday.
Anna Anvegard hit the post for Everton, who saw England midfielder Izzy Christiansen limp off late on.
The result marks Spurs' first success against the Blues in the league.
Jean-Luc Vasseur's side had been looking to extend their three-game unbeaten run in the league.
However, aside from Sweden forward Anvegard's bustling run and shot, their only other chance of note saw Grace Clinton force home goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela into a fine first-half save.
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Korpela
- 3Zadorsky
- 5Bartrip
- 6Harrop
- 29NevilleBooked at 56mins
- 12Percival
- 21Clemaron
- 4GreenSubstituted forUbogaguat 70'minutes
- 7NazBooked at 14mins
- 10Williams
- 8ChoSubstituted forAddisonat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Morgan
- 9Tang
- 14Addison
- 18Ubogagu
- 22Spencer
- 23Ayane
Everton Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 18Brosnan
- 4Sevecke
- 5Bjorn
- 6George
- 3Turner
- 17GrahamBooked at 43mins
- 26ClintonSubstituted forBennisonat 63'minutes
- 22GalliBooked at 39minsSubstituted forPattinsonat 82'minutes
- 8ChristiansenSubstituted forMaierat 86'minutes
- 19AnvegardSubstituted forMagillat 63'minutes
- 9Duggan
Substitutes
- 1MacIver
- 10Magill
- 20Finnigan
- 21Maier
- 28Bennison
- 30Pattinson
- Referee:
- Elizabeth Simms
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Everton Women 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Chioma Ubogagu (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Rachel Williams.
Post update
Poppy Pattinson (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Lucy Graham (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Hanna Bennison (Everton Women).
Post update
Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Maéva Clemaron tries a through ball, but Rachel Williams is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Leonie Maier replaces Izzy Christiansen.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Angela Addison replaces Cho So-Hyun.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Poppy Pattinson replaces Aurora Galli.
Post update
Offside, Everton Women. Toni Duggan tries a through ball, but Nathalie Bjorn is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ria Percival with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Danielle Turner.
Post update
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Molly Bartrip tries a through ball, but Ashleigh Neville is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.
Post update
Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Women).
Post update
Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ria Percival with a cross.