Manchester United had not won at home in the WSL since 3 September

Manchester United moved up to third in the Women's Super League with a thumping win over a disappointing Aston Villa side.

Ella Toone swept in an early opener for Marc Skinner's team who controlled proceedings from start to finish.

Captain Katie Zelem doubled their lead with a penalty and Lucy Staniforth curled in a superb third.

Martha Thomas nodded in a fourth before Toone rounded off the scoring with her second of the game.

United have now won their last three matches in all competitions and leapfrog above Tottenham who are in action later on Sunday.

However, Villa are on a dismal run with this heavy defeat - their sixth loss in seven league matches - leaving them 10th in the table.

The only crumb of comfort for Villa boss Carla Ward is that her team currently have a significant points cushion above bottom club Leicester and city rivals Birmingham, who also meet on Sunday.

Leaders Arsenal's game against Brighton, Chelsea's fixture with West Ham and Manchester City's meeting with Reading were all postponed because of Covid-19 outbreaks.