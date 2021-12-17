Last updated on .From the section Football

Both of Manchester City's scheduled games this week have been postponed because of Covid-19 cases

Manchester City's home game against Reading in the Women's Super League on Sunday has been postponed because of Covid-19 cases among the club's squad.

A City statement said the decision had been taken by the Football Association "in line with the decision earlier this week to postpone the club's Continental League Cup match".

City had been due to face Leicester in the League Cup on Wednesday.

In the Premier League, five of this weekend's games have been postponed.

Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to discuss the escalating crisis around Covid-19, with some managers calling for the programme to be halted to enable a reset.