Premier League
EvertonEverton19:45LeicesterLeicester City
Venue: Goodison Park

Everton v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton manager Frank Lampard encourages his side from the technical area
Everton have earned back-to-back home wins under Frank Lampard

TEAM NEWS

Everton will assess the fitness of Yerry Mina and Donny van de Beek, who have been nursing thigh injuries.

The Toffees remain without Tom Davies, Andros Townsend and Nathan Patterson, all of whom are long-term absentees.

James Maddison is likely to come back into Leicester's starting line-up after beginning on the bench at Newcastle on Sunday.

Wesley Fofana is also set to return to the team after being rested at the weekend.

Jamie Vardy, Ryan Bertrand and Wilfred Ndidi are unavailable through injury.

A league-high 79% of Everton's points this season have been earned at home

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Everton's only clean sheet in 15 Premier League home games against Leicester came back in 1999. However, the hosts have lost just two of those matches (W5, D8).
  • The Toffees are unbeaten in the past four meetings in all competitions.

Everton

  • Everton have won three of their five home league matches under Frank Lampard, just one fewer than they managed in their 10 other top-flight games at Goodison Park this season.
  • The Toffees have won consecutive home league fixtures for the first time since September.
  • They have lost 18 of the last 21 top-flight matches in which they have conceded at least once (W1, D2).
  • Anthony Gordon has been directly involved in five of Everton's past seven home league goals, scoring four and providing an assist.
  • Richarlison has scored in four of his last six Premier League games against Leicester.

Leicester City

  • The Foxes have lost six of their last eight Premier League away games (W1, D1).
  • Leicester's solitary clean sheet in 22 away league fixtures came in a 2-0 win at Burnley on 1 March.
  • Brendan Rodgers' side have conceded a league-high 22 goals from set-piece situations this season.
  • They have lost 13 league games this season, equalling their final tally in each of the previous two campaigns.
  • James Maddison has scored eight goals and provided five assists in the Premier League this season, matching his total goal involvement from 2020-21.
  • Kelechi Iheanacho has been involved in four goals in his last four appearances against Everton in all competitions, scoring two and assisting two.

Wednesday 20th April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City31235372205274
2Liverpool31227279225773
3Chelsea30188464234162
4Tottenham321831156381857
5Man Utd3215985244854
6Arsenal31173114537854
7West Ham33157115243952
8Wolves32154133328549
9Leicester30117124650-440
10Brighton32913102937-840
11Brentford33116164149-839
12Southampton32912113852-1439
13Crystal Palace31813104340337
14Newcastle32910133655-1937
15Aston Villa31113174246-436
16Leeds3289153868-3033
17Everton3084183352-1928
18Burnley31413142645-1925
19Watford3264223062-3222
20Norwich3256212266-4421
View full Premier League table

