Newcastle United v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola returned an inconclusive coronavirus test on Friday

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle will assess the fitness of Allan Saint-Maximin, who was withdrawn during the defeat at Liverpool.

Jamal Lewis is sidelined because of a hamstring injury sustained at Anfield but Callum Wilson could be recalled after starting on the bench in midweek.

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is expected to feature despite being substituted in the win against Leeds United with a muscular problem.

Joao Cancelo is available following suspension.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester City seem to have found it tricky at St James' Park in recent years for various reasons and they have not yet taken Newcastle apart there the way they have demolished most teams at one time or another under Pep Guardiola.

This time, I think they will find it a lot easier. City showed against Leeds what kind of form they are in, while Newcastle go into the game after successive defeats at Leicester and Liverpool.

I think the Magpies will end the week with another loss, and will just be hoping they don't do more serious damage to their goal difference.

Prediction: 0-3

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle's 2-1 triumph at St James' Park in January 2019 is their only win in the past 27 Premier League games against Manchester City (D4, L22).

City have lost just one of the last 13 league away meetings, although they have conceded seven goals in their past three visits.

City could become just the second club to score in 26 successive Premier League fixtures against the same opponent. Arsenal have previously done so versus West Bromwich Albion.

Newcastle United

Newcastle United could go six home games unbeaten against the reigning champions for the first time since 1996.

The Magpies can win back-to-back home fixtures in the Premier League for the first time in a year.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has lost all 10 games against Manchester City - the longest 100% losing record of any Premier League manager against the same opponent.

Manchester City

Manchester City's 7-0 win against Leeds United last time out was their joint-second biggest in the top flight, behind an 8-0 victory over Watford in September 2019.

City's seven-match winning streak in the Premier League is the longest current run in the division. They have scored 20 goals and conceded just three during this period.

Another victory on Sunday will mean City become the first side to register 34 top-flight wins in a calendar year.

The Blues have scored 500 Premier League goals under Pep Guardiola in just 207 games, beating Jurgen Klopp's previous competition record of 234 matches.

City have scored a club record three Premier League hat-tricks versus Newcastle, including one by Ferran Torres at St James' Park last season.

Kevin De Bruyne has scored an unrivalled 20 Premier League goals from outside the penalty area since making his debut in September 2015.

My Newcastle United XI Choose your Newcastle United starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Manchester City XI Choose your Manchester City starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team