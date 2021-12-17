Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea

Premier League
Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri in action against Manchester City
Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri has made eight Premier League starts this season

TEAM NEWS

Wolves duo Rayan Ait-Nouri and Hwang Hee-chan are sidelined after sustaining injuries on Wednesday.

Raul Jimenez returns from suspension but Yerson Mosquera and Fabio Silva have returned positive Covid-19 tests.

Chelsea are missing Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell due to coronavirus.

Mateo Kovacic could feature after an 11-match absence and Kai Havertz has tested negative for Covid but Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho are doubts.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves do not score many, but they don't concede many either. They will make life difficult for Chelsea, just as they have against Liverpool and Manchester City in the past few weeks.

But both of those sides still took three points against Wolves, and I think Chelsea will do the same despite their wobble in the past few weeks.

Even if they don't play well, Thomas Tuchel usually still finds a way to win. They are still right in the mix in the title race too, and things will click again for them soon, I am sure of it.

Prediction: 0-2

Wolves winger Adama Traore has failed to score or provide an assist in his past 19 Premier League matches

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Wolves have won just three times in 14 Premier League games against Chelsea, although two of those victories have come in the past three home matches.
  • Wolves have kept just two clean sheets in 18 meetings in all competitions since 1982.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves' victory against Brighton last time out ended a run of four consecutive games without scoring.
  • However, they have scored a league-low five goals at home this season.
  • Wolves have lost their last five matches against the reigning European champions since beating Liverpool at home in 1981.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea have won just twice in five Premier League fixtures (D2, L1).
  • They could lose successive Premier League away matches for the first time since December 2020, when the second defeat came versus Wolves.
  • Chelsea have conceded in their past five league games - their longest streak without a clean sheet under head coach Thomas Tuchel.
  • Reece James has provided five assists for Chelsea in the Premier League this season, one more than in the two previous seasons combined.
  • Mason Mount has been directly involved in 11 Premier League goals this season, while he has already matched his best scoring tally of seven.
  • Mount could become just the third Premier player to score and provide an assist in three consecutive away appearances, emulating Son Heung-min in January 2019 and Bruno Fernandes in November 2020.

