Osasuna v Barcelona

Manu Sánchez (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card.
Line-ups
Osasuna
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Herrera
- 2Vidal MirallesBooked at 28mins
- 4García
- 5García
- 3Álvaro ArmadoBooked at 49mins
- 24Torró
- 11Barja Alfonso
- 14GarcíaBooked at 37mins
- 7Moncayola
- 39SánchezBooked at 56mins
- 18Kike
Substitutes
- 6Sanjurjo
- 8Brasanac
- 9Ávila
- 10Torres
- 12Grau
- 15Ramalho
- 16Valdés Díaz
- 17Budimir
- 19Ontiveros
- 21Pérez
- 28Martínez
- 36Ramos
Barcelona
Formation 3-3-3-1
- 1ter Stegen
- 4Araújo
- 3Piqué
- 23Umtiti
- 5Busquets
- 21de Jong
- 28González Iglesias
- 30Paez Gaviria
- 17de Jong
- 7Dembélé
- 33Ezzalzouli
Substitutes
- 2Dest
- 6Puig Martí
- 11Demir
- 13Murara Neto
- 14Coutinho
- 15Lenglet
- 22Mingueza
- 24García
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 29Jutglà
- 31Balde Martínez
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
- Attendance:
- 21,427
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away6
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Booking
Juan Cruz (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Osasuna 1, Barcelona 2. Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Barcelona) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rubén García (Osasuna) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Torró with a headed pass.
Post update
Foul by Luuk de Jong (Barcelona).
Post update
Lucas Torró (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kike Barja (Osasuna).
Post update
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Post update
Kike Barja (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Osasuna 1, Barcelona 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Osasuna 1, Barcelona 1.
Post update
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by David García (Osasuna).
Post update
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.
Post update
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Post update
Nacho Vidal (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kike García (Osasuna).