Spanish La Liga
OsasunaOsasuna1BarcelonaBarcelona2

Osasuna v Barcelona

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Osasuna

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Herrera
  • 2Vidal MirallesBooked at 28mins
  • 4García
  • 5García
  • 3Álvaro ArmadoBooked at 49mins
  • 24Torró
  • 11Barja Alfonso
  • 14GarcíaBooked at 37mins
  • 7Moncayola
  • 39SánchezBooked at 56mins
  • 18Kike

Substitutes

  • 6Sanjurjo
  • 8Brasanac
  • 9Ávila
  • 10Torres
  • 12Grau
  • 15Ramalho
  • 16Valdés Díaz
  • 17Budimir
  • 19Ontiveros
  • 21Pérez
  • 28Martínez
  • 36Ramos

Barcelona

Formation 3-3-3-1

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 4Araújo
  • 3Piqué
  • 23Umtiti
  • 5Busquets
  • 21de Jong
  • 28González Iglesias
  • 30Paez Gaviria
  • 17de Jong
  • 7Dembélé
  • 33Ezzalzouli

Substitutes

  • 2Dest
  • 6Puig Martí
  • 11Demir
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14Coutinho
  • 15Lenglet
  • 22Mingueza
  • 24García
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 29Jutglà
  • 31Balde Martínez
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera
Attendance:
21,427

Match Stats

Home TeamOsasunaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home4
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away6

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Manu Sánchez (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

  3. Booking

    Juan Cruz (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Osasuna 1, Barcelona 2. Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Barcelona) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner following a fast break.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rubén García (Osasuna) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Torró with a headed pass.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Luuk de Jong (Barcelona).

  7. Post update

    Lucas Torró (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kike Barja (Osasuna).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

  11. Post update

    Kike Barja (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Second Half

    Second Half begins Osasuna 1, Barcelona 1.

  13. Half Time

    First Half ends, Osasuna 1, Barcelona 1.

  14. Post update

    Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by David García (Osasuna).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

  18. Post update

    Nacho Vidal (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Kike García (Osasuna).

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 12th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid16123137152239
2Sevilla16104226111534
3Real Betis169342618830
4Atl Madrid1585227161129
5Real Sociedad168531913629
6Rayo Vallecano178362418627
7Barcelona167542518726
8Valencia176742623325
9Espanyol176561918123
10Ath Bilbao174941312121
11Osasuna175661621-521
12Mallorca174851623-720
13Villarreal164751817119
14Celta Vigo174581721-417
15Granada153661623-715
16Elche173681624-815
17Alavés164391322-915
18Getafe172691120-912
19Cádiz162681430-1612
20Levante170891632-168
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories