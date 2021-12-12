French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain2MonacoMonaco0

Paris Saint Germain v Monaco

Paris Saint Germain v Monaco

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 50G Donnarumma
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 22Diallo
  • 14BernatSubstituted forKehrerat 50'minutes
  • 18Wijnaldum
  • 6Verratti
  • 27Gueye
  • 11Di María
  • 30Messi
  • 7MbappéBooked at 19mins

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 8Paredes
  • 9Icardi
  • 12Rafinha
  • 15Danilo
  • 17Dagba
  • 21Herrera
  • 24Kehrer
  • 36Ebimbe

Monaco

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Nübel
  • 19SidibéBooked at 11mins
  • 3Maripán
  • 6Disasi
  • 12Caio HenriqueSubstituted forJakobsat 45'minutes
  • 22FofanaBooked at 17mins
  • 8Tchouaméni
  • 17Golovin
  • 37Diop
  • 7Gelson Martins
  • 10Ben Yedder

Substitutes

  • 1Majecki
  • 9Boadu
  • 11de Souza Oliveira
  • 14Jakobs
  • 21Pavlovic
  • 26Aguilar
  • 34Matsima
  • 36Matazo
  • 39Isidor
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamMonaco
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home6
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away9

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thilo Kehrer replaces Juan Bernat because of an injury.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Djibril Sidibé (Monaco).

  3. Post update

    Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sofiane Diop.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Monaco. Djibril Sidibé tries a through ball, but Gelson Martins is caught offside.

  6. Second Half

    Second Half begins Paris Saint Germain 2, Monaco 0.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Monaco. Ismail Jakobs replaces Caio Henrique.

  8. Half Time

    First Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Monaco 0.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Monaco 0. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi following a fast break.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Monaco) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Gelson Martins.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Aurélien Tchouaméni (Monaco).

  12. Post update

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Youssouf Fofana (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sofiane Diop (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Youssouf Fofana.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Idrissa Gueye.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sofiane Diop (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gelson Martins.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Guillermo Maripán (Monaco).

  20. Post update

    Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 12th December 2021

  • PSGParis Saint Germain2MonacoMonaco0
  • LilleLille0LyonLyon0
  • AngersAngers0ClermontClermont1
  • MetzMetz4LorientLorient1
  • RennesRennes1NiceNice2
  • TroyesTroyes1BordeauxBordeaux2
  • StrasbourgStrasbourg0MarseilleMarseille2

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG18143138162245
2Marseille1795325141132
3Rennes1894533161731
4Nice1894527161130
5Montpellier188462923628
6Lens187653226627
7Strasbourg1875634241026
8Monaco187562722526
9Angers186752523225
10Nantes187472423125
11Lille186752324-125
12Brest186662527-224
13Lyon176652525023
14Reims185762121022
15Bordeaux183872840-1217
16Clermont184592032-1217
17Troyes1844101727-1016
18Metz183692238-1615
19Lorient183691430-1615
20Saint-Étienne1826101739-2212
View full French Ligue 1 table

