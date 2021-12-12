Paris Saint Germain v Monaco

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thilo Kehrer replaces Juan Bernat because of an injury.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 50G Donnarumma
- 2Hakimi
- 5Marquinhos
- 22Diallo
- 14BernatSubstituted forKehrerat 50'minutes
- 18Wijnaldum
- 6Verratti
- 27Gueye
- 11Di María
- 30Messi
- 7MbappéBooked at 19mins
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 8Paredes
- 9Icardi
- 12Rafinha
- 15Danilo
- 17Dagba
- 21Herrera
- 24Kehrer
- 36Ebimbe
Monaco
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Nübel
- 19SidibéBooked at 11mins
- 3Maripán
- 6Disasi
- 12Caio HenriqueSubstituted forJakobsat 45'minutes
- 22FofanaBooked at 17mins
- 8Tchouaméni
- 17Golovin
- 37Diop
- 7Gelson Martins
- 10Ben Yedder
Substitutes
- 1Majecki
- 9Boadu
- 11de Souza Oliveira
- 14Jakobs
- 21Pavlovic
- 26Aguilar
- 34Matsima
- 36Matazo
- 39Isidor
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away9
Live Text
Substitution
Foul by Djibril Sidibé (Monaco).
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sofiane Diop.
Offside, Monaco. Djibril Sidibé tries a through ball, but Gelson Martins is caught offside.
Second Half
Second Half begins Paris Saint Germain 2, Monaco 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Ismail Jakobs replaces Caio Henrique.
Half Time
First Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Monaco 0.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Monaco 0. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Monaco) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Gelson Martins.
Foul by Aurélien Tchouaméni (Monaco).
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Youssouf Fofana (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.
Attempt blocked. Sofiane Diop (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Youssouf Fofana.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Idrissa Gueye.
Attempt blocked. Sofiane Diop (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gelson Martins.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Guillermo Maripán (Monaco).
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.