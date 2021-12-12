Last updated on .From the section Football

The match at Tamworth's Lamb Ground was abandoned at half time when Biggleswade Town refused to re-appear after alleged racist abuse

Tamworth's Southern League Premier Central Division game versus Biggleswade Town on Saturday was abandoned at half-time due to alleged racist abuse.

Biggleswade refused to re-appear for the second half of the seventh-tier match, with Tamworth leading 1-0.

The visitors will hold discussions this week before making a full statement.