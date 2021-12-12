Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England international Keira Walsh (left) and Canada's Olympic champion Janine Beckie (right) are isolating after testing positive for coronavirus

Lucy Bronze's return from injury for Manchester City was delayed when she was forced to withdraw from Sunday's game under test and trace guidelines.

The defender was due to play her first match of the season following the knee surgery she had after representing Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics.

Keira Walsh and Janine Beckie were absent after testing positive for Covid-19 and are now isolating.

Boss Gareth Taylor said the rest of the players would be monitored and tested.

Ellen White scored an 89th-minute winner as Manchester City won the game 3-2, and moved to within two points of the top three in the Women's Super League.

Taylor, who has been under pressure this season after just two wins in their first eight league games, said: "Lucy withdrew because of a precaution under test and trace guidelines. We can't say much more at the moment and just need to monitor the situation and test the players. That's the situation there.

"Keira and Janine have tested positive, so they have to undergo isolation which has been set. That happened late yesterday morning, the lateral flow is different to the PCR, not all the tests were always positive.

"Fair play to the medical staff who have worked tirelessly to make sure we're doing the right things. That leaves you with a bit of a battle, [Jess] Park had a migraine so our backs were to the wall but I can only take my hat off to the players in that respect."

Taylor was only able to name four substitutes for the game with England internationals Steph Houghton, Demi Stokes, Ellie Roebuck, Chloe Kelly and Esme Morgan also absent through injury.