Oldham have won once in four games under interim head coach Selim Benachour after Keith Curle left the club on 24 November

Oldham's comeback 5-5 draw with leaders Forest Green could help improve the club's relationship with their fans, says caretaker boss Selim Benachour.

Fans have protested against the club's ownership this season and many refused to attend Saturday's 10-goal thriller.

The Latics, who came back from 4-1 and 5-3 down, are second from bottom of League Two, three points from safety.

"We need to keep the bond between the fans and players. I know it's tough for them," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I know we are towards the bottom of the league but with the kind of spirit we showed I am sure that things will turn in our favour and we will get there.

"Even the fans who didn't come see it, they see the result and they will come back because I am sure they are happy with what we do on the pitch."

Fan appeals to 'Empty the Park' external-link was the latest protest this season as tension between the club's supporters and Latics owner Abdallah Lemsagam continues, with Benachour taking charge of the team after Keith Curle left on 24 November.

The Latics had been 4-1 down just after half-time against in-form Forest Green, but fought back to rescue a valuable point in their pursuit of safety.

Benachour continued: "Of course they protest and there is a lot of problems but that is club life. We need our fans and with this kind of game we showed, I think we will bring them back.

"Fair play for the fans that were here. We need this kind of result and spirit but we will change things in our favour."