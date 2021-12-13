Sergio Aguero: Barcelona's former Man City striker set to announce retirement on Wednesday

Sergio Aguero
Sergio Aguero has not played for Barcelona since October and has started only two matches for the club since joining in the summer

Sergio Aguero is set to announce his retirement on Wednesday less than six months after joining Barcelona, reports Guillem Balague.

The 33-year-old has struggled with injuries and health problems since moving to Spain, making only five appearances for the Catalan side.

In his final game, on 30 October, he was substituted and taken to hospital after experiencing "chest discomfort".

Aguero finishes his career with 427 goals in 786 games.

A Premier League legend

While Aguero's time at Barcelona has not gone to plan, there can be no doubting his status as one of the foremost strikers of the 21st Century.

After starting out with Independiente in Argentina, he moved to Atletico Madrid, winning the Europa League in 2010 and scoring 101 goals in 234 appearances.

That record attracted the interest of an upwardly mobile Manchester City, who paid a reported £38m to bring him to Etihad Stadium. He would go on to become a club and Premier League legend during a 10-year spell in England.

Aguero left City in the summer having broken their all-time scoring record, with 260 goals in 390 games, including 16 hat-tricks.

He is the highest-scoring overseas player in Premier League history with 184 goals, nine more than France and Arsenal great Thierry Henry.

Only Alan Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208) and Andrew Cole (187) have scored more in the competition.

But no-one has a better minutes-per-goal record than Aguero in the Premier League. He averaged a goal every 107.9 minutes. Of players who have scored more than 15 goals, Henry is next on the list with one every 121.8 minutes.

The Argentine is also responsible for arguably the Premier League's most iconic moment, scoring with virtually the last kick of the 2011-12 season to seal a victory over Queens Park Rangers that earned Manchester City a first top-flight title since 1968 and denied fierce rivals Manchester United by virtue of goal difference.

He would go on to win five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and six League Cups during his time in England.

A sad end with Barcelona

Aguero's great friendship with compatriot Lionel Messi meant a move to Barcelona was an attractive one after it became clear he would be allowed to leave Manchester City.

He had won over City boss Pep Guardiola, who initially had concerns about the striker's ability to fit into his style of play, but injuries limited Aguero's playing time during his final season at Etihad Stadium.

But the switch to Barcelona went badly from the start. The club's financial problems meant there were problems registering their new signings, including Aguero.

And those same issues led to the departure of Messi to Paris St-Germain.

When Aguero was eventually registered, he suffered a calf injury that kept him out until October.

He scored a 90th-minute consolation in his only El Clasico appearance against Real Madrid, on 24 October, and three days later made his first start for the club.

But his withdrawal against Alaves on 30 October was followed by a "cardiac exam" and Aguero said on social media he would follow doctors' advice in making a decision about his playing future.

He said he would take 90 days to assess his progress, with reports suggesting he had been diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia - an irregular heartbeat.external-link

But his decision, to be announced this week, has come sooner than expected.

His final contribution for Argentina came at the summer's Copa America, a substitute appearance in the quarter-final victory over Ecuador as La Albiceleste went on to win the trophy for the first time in 28 years.

  • Comment posted by Maine Line, today at 12:14

    The holy Kun Aguero. The greatest striker.

  • Comment posted by Ash, today at 12:13

    Not a City fan but definitely a fan of Aguero, never seemed to be in the news, did his job, scored wonderful goals and a lot of them! Sad way for him to end his career but glad for him that he won something with his country this summer, that's a nice way to end it considering they hadn't won anything since 1993 (players like Zanetti, Riquelme didn't win an international trophy)

  • Comment posted by simon, today at 12:13

    shame we could not have kept him and used as a super sub still having supported city since 1976 he helped me in the happier times especially against QPR to see the smug smile wiped off man utd fans at sunderland priceless

  • Comment posted by Mike LJP, today at 12:12

    Legend. Thanks for the goals Sergio. Always quiet, always composed, superb and deadly striker.

  • Comment posted by 3EyedCraven, today at 12:11

    What a pity, the type of player he was he could have gone on for a few more years. Such an explosive finisher, give him the slightest sight of goal and bang! Keepers didn't even see it. You lose pace & stamina but you don't lose that

    Enjoy your retirement Kun, PL legend.

  • Comment posted by Mav617, today at 12:09

    What a shame but thanks Sergio, for some amazing memories and especially 13/05/2012...."Aguerooooooooo!"

  • Comment posted by Bluemoon, today at 12:08

    As legends go Sergio is at the top……Agueroooooooooooooo 93.20 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

  • Comment posted by Sakas hair, today at 12:08

  • Comment posted by Uncle Angry, today at 12:07

  • Comment posted by runtatuntun, today at 12:06

    Well done for letting 'him' announce his retirement

  • Comment posted by Nathan Yianni, today at 12:06

    Legendary striker in the PL, sad it ends like this.

    Also, bit disappointed with BBC, Balague and others that have announced this ahead of Sergio announcing it himself.

  • Comment posted by WildsWeirdWorld, today at 12:05

    A truly magnificent player, I hope he enjoys his retirement.

  • Comment posted by McKendry, today at 12:05

    So if Barca hadn’t signed Aguero, they could probably have kept Messi. Ouch.

    • Reply posted by Mav617, today at 12:09

      Mav617 replied:
      Rubbish.

  • Comment posted by Scarletnoir, today at 12:04

    A sad end for a great goal-scorer, who impressed non-City supporters such as myself. I hope he enjoys a long and healthy retirement.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 12:03

    One of the modern day greats, he was clinical when fit and on form

  • Comment posted by In Wenger We Trust, today at 12:03

    Massively overrated. Was a good finisher but not much else. Wish him well in retirement.

    • Reply posted by George, today at 12:13

      George replied:
      Hahahaha... Ha... God, stop it... Hahahahahahaha... Absolute nonsense.. Hahahahahaha...

  • Comment posted by just love football, today at 12:03

    A great striker and a great role model. No fuss, no tantrums, no scandal just total professionalism.

  • Comment posted by burning blue soul, today at 12:02

    he should have retired at City. sad end to his career, but the memories he has given the City fans, and the excitement for the premier league fans in general are to be celebrated.
    all the best for the future Kun, it's been emotional.

