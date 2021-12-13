Some clubs changed travel arrangements with buses and car at the weekend

New advice to Scottish football clubs over Covid-19 rules affecting team buses has been withdrawn days after it caused a weekend of confusion.

Some clubs changed travel arrangements after being told that, if anyone tested positive, all passengers would have to self-isolate for 10 days.

But the Scottish FA and SPFL Joint Response Group (JRG) says the Scottish government has revised that advice.

Only close contacts will not be able to be cleared by a negative test.

Confusion arose after a BBC Radio Scotland interview with national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch.

He told Off the Ball on Saturday that, although clubs might wish to return to stricter social distancing again following the arrival of the new Omicron strain, the general rule applied that individual, double-vaccinated contacts could return to normal life if they tested negative as long as they "don't live in the same household".

The JRG sought clarification after a weekend during which Aberdeen for one took an extra bus to Perth for their victory over St Johnstone while Motherwell reportedly used 35 cars to transport players and staff to their defeat at Celtic Park.

It has written to clubs stating that: "Contrary to initial advice, it has been confirmed that it is not the case that all passengers on board a plane or bus will be identified as close contacts.

"Close contact definition and assessment process remain as they are across all areas, with the 'two row' criteria currently in place continuing on plane/bus travel and '2m' assessment used for changing areas, dining arrangements etc."

It adds that, with Omicron fast-moving within the community, "clubs are encouraged to ensure all double vaccinated individuals receive their booster jag asap".

A total of 186 cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed across Scotland so far, although this is thought to be a significant under-estimate of the true picture, with the UK's first death linked to the new variant reported on Monday.

Scotland's health secretary, Humza Yousa, said on Monday morning it was "inevitable" that further restrictions would be needed and First Minister Sturgeon appeared to confirm this later while stressing that decisions are yet to be confirmed.