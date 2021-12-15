Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Victory for Man Utd sees them advance to the knockout stage of the Women's Continental League Cup

Manchester United beat Everton 2-0 as Marc Skinner's side advanced to the knockout stages of the Women's Continental League Cup.

An own goal from Everton's Danielle Turner put United ahead, before Martha Thomas netted to seal the win.

Following the final group-stage games, seven out of eight quarter-final places have been confirmed with Leicester v Manchester City still to be played.

That game was postponed a few hours before kick-off because of Covid cases.

Liverpool, Tottenham, West Ham and Bristol City also reached the last eight, while holders Chelsea and Arsenal enter the competition at the quarter-final stage because of their Champions League commitments.

West Ham put three past Brighton & Hove Albion in Group E, while Championship side London City upset Women's Super League outfit Birmingham on penalties after a 2-2 draw, leaving new manager Lydia Bedford still looking for her first win as Blues boss.

Last year's finalists Bristol City needed penalties to overcome Crystal Palace and progress to the last eight. Championship Lewes defeated Super League side Reading on penalties in Group D after a 2-2 draw.

In Group C, Tottenham scored a last-minute winner to overcome Championship strugglers Coventry United, while fellow strugglers Watford suffered a 5-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic.

Sunderland beat Championship leaders Liverpool on penalties in Group A, while Blackburn shocked Super League side Aston Villa with a 1-0 victory on the road.