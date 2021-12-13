Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

The project is a collaboration between Cardiff City House of Sport, Cardiff University and Cardiff council

Cardiff City's football academy will have a new home after plans for a sports complex in Llanrumney were given the go-ahead.

The 16-acre site on Cardiff University's playing fields will have floodlit football and rugby pitches.

It will make use of the former Doctor Who building for offices, classrooms and indoor sports facilities.

As well as serving Cardiff's young footballers, the facility will also be used by the university and local clubs.

Cardiff City chief executive Ken Choo said: "The Llanrumney project is particularly exciting, with it also re-establishing a base for Cardiff City within the city limits itself.

"This state-of-the-art complex will provide a sustainable base for our academy for years to come, helping us ensure quality and consistency in the development of our young players into professional footballers."