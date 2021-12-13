Last updated on .From the section Football

Manchester United are in discussions with the Premier League over whether it is "safe" for Tuesday's game at Brentford to go ahead after a Covid-19 outbreak at the Old Trafford club.

Positives reported on Monday have been confirmed by PCR tests and operations at their Carrington training ground have been shut down for 24 hours.

The club is concerned about infection risk and disruption to preparations.

The team will not travel until a decision has been made with the league.

More to follow.